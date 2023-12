Ullmark saved 37 of 40 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Ullmark did surrender the game-tying goal to Auston Matthews with just six seconds remaining in the third period, but he shook off that setback, making an incredible 11 saves in overtime to help secure the win. The Bruins goaltender ended his two-game losing streak to improve to 8-3-1 in 2023-24. He also has a 2.65 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 12 appearances this season.