Ullmark stopped 41 of 43 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

Ullmark gave up a pair of power-play goals to Leon Draisaitl, but he was otherwise sharp when called upon in a high-event game. This was Ullmark's third win in his last four starts, and he's allowed two goals in each of those contests. The Swede improved to 6-4-0 with a 2.61 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 10 games. He's been steady recently, but not quite as strong as Jeremy Swayman, though the Bruins' work distribution in the crease remains close to even.