Ullmark stopped 41 of 43 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

Ullmark gave up a pair of power-play goals to Leon Draisaitl, but he was otherwise sharp when called upon in a high-event game. This was Ullmark's third win in his last four starts, and he's allowed two goals in each of those contests. The Swede improved to 6-4-0 with a 2.61 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 10 games. He's been steady recently, but not quite as strong as Jeremy Swayman, though the Bruins' work distribution in the crease remains close to even.

More News