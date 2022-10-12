Per Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now, Ullmark was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll guard the road goal during Wednesday's Opening Night matchup with Washington.

Ullmark was rock solid while splitting work with Jeremy Swayman last season, going 26-10-2 while posting a 2.45 GAA and a .917 save percentage. Ullmark will try to secure his first win of the 2022-23 campaign in a road matchup with a new-look Capitals team that will be without Nicklas Backstrom (hip) and Tom Wilson (knee).