Ullmark will patrol the road crease during Wednesday's matchup with the Panthers, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Ullmark will be making a third straight start Wednesday. The 28-year-old netminder has been solid through his first two appearances of the season, going 2-0-0 while posting an admirable 2.00 GAA and .935 save percentage. He'll try to remain unbeaten in a rough road matchup with a Florida team that's off to a blistering 6-0-0 start this year.