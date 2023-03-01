Ullmark turned aside 54 of 57 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

The 57 shots against were the most the Bruins have given up all season, and they only mustered 20 shots on the Flames' net. Despite the lopsided nature of the game, Ullmark's strong play and an efficient offense lifted the Bruins to a win to sweep their four-game road trip. The 29-year-old has won six starts in a row, and he's now at 31-4-1 with a 1.88 GAA and a .938 save percentage through 38 appearances. Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman are still mostly alternating starts, so it would be the latter's turn in goal Thursday versus the high-scoring Sabres unless head coach Jim Montgomery deviates from that pattern.