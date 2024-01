Ullmark made 35 saves in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Flyers.

The 30-year-old netminder held Philly off the board until late in the second period while Boston was building a 5-0 lead. Ullmark has won two of three starts since returning from a lower-body injury, allowing nine goals on 91 shots, and on the season he sports a 15-6-2 record with a 2.74 GAA and .915 save percentage.