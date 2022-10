Ullmark stopped five of six shots in the third period of Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Senators after taking over for Jeremy Swayman.

Boston was able to rally from the first three-goal deficit Swayman created but not the second, forcing coach Jim Montgomery to bring in Ullmark to close out the game. The 29-year-old netminder has a 2.58 GAA and .927 save percentage through three appearances to begin the season, winning both his starts, and he'll likely get the nod Thursday against the Ducks.