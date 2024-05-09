Ullmark allowed two goals on 10 shots in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Panthers in Game 2.

Jeremy Swayman allowed three goals in the second period and a fourth tally 1:28 into the third before the Bruins turned to Ullmark in net. While Swayman would wind up with the loss, Ullmark didn't fair much better, allowing two more goals later in the frame. The 30-year-old Ullmark hadn't made an appearance since Game 2 of Boston's opening-round series against Toronto when he allowed three goals on 34 shots in a loss. However, the Bruins could turn back to a timeshare in net prior to Game 3 on Friday.