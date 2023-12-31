Ullmark made 31 saves in a 5-2 victory over the Devils on Saturday.

Nico Hischier opened the scoring in the first period with a one-timer on the power play. And Luke Hughes pushed the score to 2-0 just 1:11 into the second with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle. Ullmark then bricked up the net with 23 saves from that point forward, and his teammates did the rest with five unanswered goals. It was his first win in his last three games (1-1-1). Ullmark has solid numbers this season (11 wins; 2.82 GAA, .916 save percentage), but they pale in comparison to his once-in-a-lifetime Vezina work from last year (40 wins; 1.89 GAA, .938 save percentage). And while the Bruins are still locked in a timeshare, platoon-mate Jeremy Swayman has delivered near league-leading stats (10 wins; 2.17 GAA, .929 save percentage). There's no indication of a shift in playing time, but at some point in the next year Swayman will ascend to the role of clear-cut starter. Ullmark is signed through 2024-25.