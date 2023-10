Ullmark stopped 26 of 27 shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Ullmark didn't face much of a challenge, though Anthony Duclair broke up his shutout bid in the third period. Ullmark has allowed two goals on 48 shots through two starts so far, winning both of them, though he's yet to face a tough opponent. The 30-year-old will likely continue to share the crease with Jeremy Swayman -- both goalies should get a chance to start in a weekend back-to-back versus the Kings and Ducks.