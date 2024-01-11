Ullmark is traveling with the Bruins, but he remains day-to-day and consequently is not expected to play in Thursday's road contest versus Vegas, per Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic.

Ullmark might still be an option for Saturday's contest in St. Louis. He suffered the injury during Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Arizona. The 30-year-old netminder has a 13-5-2 record, 2.75 GAA and .915 save percentage in 21 appearances this season. Boston is likely to lean on Jeremy Swayman while Ullmark is unavailable.