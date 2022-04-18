Ullmark (upper body) will stay back in Boston for the team's upcoming two-game road trip, the team announced Monday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Ullmark will be sidelined for a minimum of three contests due to his upper-body issue, though his absence could certainly extend beyond the current two-game trip. With the 28-year-old Ullmark on the shelf, Jeremey Swayman figures to start both games while Troy Grosenick serves as the backup, though Swayman hasn't been officially announced as the starter.