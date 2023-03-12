Ullmark turned aside 29 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings.
Detroit grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first period, but Ullmark slammed the door shut the rest of the way as the Boston offense got rolling. The Bruins became the fastest team to 50 wins in NHL history with the victory, and the 29-year-old has more than done his part while heading toward a likely Vezina Trophy. Ullmark has won a career-high 33 games including his last eight starts, posting a 1.85 GAA and .944 save percentage during that streak.
More News
-
Bruins' Linus Ullmark: Starting vs. Detroit•
-
Bruins' Linus Ullmark: Starting Saturday•
-
Bruins' Linus Ullmark: Massive performance in overtime win•
-
Bruins' Linus Ullmark: Tending twine in Calgary•
-
Bruins' Linus Ullmark: Scores goal in milestone win•
-
Bruins' Linus Ullmark: Starting in Vancouver•