Ullmark turned aside 29 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings.

Detroit grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first period, but Ullmark slammed the door shut the rest of the way as the Boston offense got rolling. The Bruins became the fastest team to 50 wins in NHL history with the victory, and the 29-year-old has more than done his part while heading toward a likely Vezina Trophy. Ullmark has won a career-high 33 games including his last eight starts, posting a 1.85 GAA and .944 save percentage during that streak.