Ullmark stopped 40 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Senators.

The goal that spoiled his shutout came midway through the first period, as the netminder briefly lost track of the puck behind the net and got beaten on a quick wraparound. Otherwise, Ullmark was his usual brilliant self. Since the beginning of February, he's solidified his claim to the Vezina Trophy by going 10-1-0 with a 2.07 GAA and .937 save percentage, and he now has an NHL-high 35 wins.