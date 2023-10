Ullmark will be in goal at home against Anaheim on Thursday, Conor Ryan of Boston.com reports.

Ullmark has opened the season with a three-game winning streak during which he's posted a 1.00 GAA and .962 save percentage. Despite the Swede's fantastic numbers, the Bruins will likely continue to split the workload evenly between Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman, especially with the team still undefeated in six games.