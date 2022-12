Ullmark made 29 saves in Wednesday's 3-1 win over New Jersey.

Ullmark improved his record to an outstanding 20-1-1 with this hard-fought win. Nico Hischier scored the game-tying goal against Ullmark 6:11 into the third period, but Patrice Bergeron put Boston back up with 4:09 to play in regulation and Ullmark slammed the door shut from there. The 29-year-old netminder is firmly entrenched in the upper echelon of fantasy goalies and should be started with confidence regardless of opponent.