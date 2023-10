Ullmark allowed just a single goal on 21 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 home victory against the Blackhawks.

Ullmark got off to an uneven start, as the top overall pick of the 2023 draft, Connor Bedard, notched a goal just 5:37 into the game to quiet the TD Garden crowd. However, that was all Ullmark would concede on the evening. The Swede won a career-best 40 goals last season with a sparkling 1.89 GAA and .938 SV%.