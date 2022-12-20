Ullmark stopped 36 of 39 shots, helping the Bruins to a 7-3 win over Florida on Monday.

Once up 4-0 after David Pastrnak's goal, Florida was able to score three straight on Ullmark in the second period. He slammed the door shut after the third Panther goal, however, posting an impressive .923 save percentage for the contest. This win further cements Ullmark's red-hot start to the season and improves his record to 18-1-1 with a 1.89 GAA and a .937 save percentage. Thursday versus Winnipeg could be the next time Ullmark is between the pipes for the Bruins.