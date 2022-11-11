Ullmark made 31 saves in a 3-1 win over the Flames on Thursday. It was his 10th win of the season.

The only puck that got past him came off Noah Hanifin's wrist shot from the point one second after a power play expired. Ullmark has been a revelation this season. His 1.95 GAA is third-best in the NHL and his .936 save percentage is fifth. The Bruins inked Ullmark to a four-year deal with an AAV of $5 million prior to last season because they believed he would be their starter. Jeremy Swayman (lower body) stole playing time from him last year, but Ullmark has ripped it back and it doesn't look like he's relinquishing it anytime soon.