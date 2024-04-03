Ullmark recorded a 32-save shutout in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

Ullmark matched Juuse Saros through the first two periods, and the Bruins' offense came to life late in the third. The win snapped a two-game mini-skid for Ullmark, who has allowed three or fewer goals in each of his last seven contests. He also contributed a helper on Charlie Coyle's shorthanded tally to open the scoring. Ullmark is at 20-9-7 with two shutouts, a 2.57 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 37 appearances this season. He'll likely continue to alternate starts with Jeremy Swayman, who should be expected to start Thursday versus the Hurricanes. Ullmark would line up for a home game versus the Panthers on Saturday.