Ullmark stopped all 23 shots he faced during a 4-0 victory the host Avalanche on Wednesday.

Ullmark, who has claimed seven consecutive decisions, is beginning to skate away with Vezina Trophy considerations. The 29-year-old netminder leads the NHL with a 1.82 GAA and .939 save percentage. Ullmark, who was coming off a 24-save victory Saturday, turned aside 47 of 48 shots during back-to-back wins over the Avalanche, improving to a league-best 15-1-0. Ullmark also blanked the Blue Jackets on Oct. 28.