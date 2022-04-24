Ullmark allowed only one goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.
The lone goal Ullmark permitted was an absolute laser from Mika Zibanejad on a Rangers power play. Boston's primary puck plugger didn't seem bothered by the upper-body injury that prevented him playing in the prior three contests, and you'd have to circle back to March 1 to see the last time he coughed up more than three goals in a single contest.
