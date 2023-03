Ullmark stopped 21 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Predators.

He was on the bench when Nashville made it 2-0 late in the third period, only for David Pastrnak to finally get Boston on the board with two seconds left. It was Ullmark's first regulation loss at home since Jan. 12, but he's still allowed two goals or fewer in six of his last seven outings. The 29-year-old continues to lead the NHL in wins (36), GAA (1.90) and save percentage (.937).