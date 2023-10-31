Ullmark stopped 35 of 37 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Panthers.

Ullmark allowed two goals on 16 shots in the first period before he'd settle in and blank the Panthers over the final two frames as the Bruins overcame a 2-0 deficit for a 3-2 overtime victory. It was a strong bounce-back effort from Ullmark after he allowed four goals in an overtime loss to the Ducks in his last start. Overall, the 30-year-old netminder is 4-0-1 with a .939 save percentage to begin the season. Jeremy Swayman will likely start Boston's next game on Thursday, lining up Ullmark for a road matchup Saturday vs. the Red Wings in his next outing.