Ullmark will protect the road goal versus the Flames on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Ullmark will take the second half of a back-to-back after Jeremy Swayman won a 6-5 overtime result against the Oilers on Wednesday. The 30-year-old Ullmark has lost his last two outings in overtime, giving up seven goals on 60 shots in that span. The Flames have scored 19 times over their last six games, but they've also been shut out twice in that span.