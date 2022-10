Ullmark made 30 saves in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Stars.

Wyatt Johnston slipped a puck past Ullmark early in the second period after a defensive zone giveaway by Boston, but otherwise the 29-year-old netminder had an answer for every attempt Dallas fired his way. Ullmark is a perfect 5-0-0 to begin the season with a 2.01 GAA and .936 save percentage, and as long as he's locked in he should operate as the Bruins' No. 1 goalie ahead of Jeremy Swayman.