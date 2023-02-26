Ullmark made 26 saves and scored a goal in to an empty net in a 3-1 win over Vancouver on Saturday.

It was a big night for Ullmark. He reached 30 saves (30-4-1) for the first time in eight NHL seasons. And he became the 14th goalie to score a goal in the NHL and ninth to do it by firing a shot into the net. He collected a dump-in to the right of his net and lofted the puck from the bottom of the circle up and over everyone on the ice. It landed flat in the Canucks end and slid right into the center of the net. Ullmark is the first netminder to score since Pekka Rinne of the Preds did it Jan. 9, 2020 against the Blackhawks.