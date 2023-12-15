Ullmark is expected to start on the road against the Islanders on Friday, per Shawn Hutcheon of The Fourth Period.

Ullmark has won two of his last three starts, but he also surrendered three goals in each of those outings. He's 9-4-1 with a 2.71 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 14 contests this year. The Islanders are tied for 17th offensively this campaign with 3.07 goals per game. New York is also red hot, winning six of its last seven contests while scoring at least three goals in each game during that stretch.