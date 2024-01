Ullmark will be between the home pipes versus Montreal on Saturday, per Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald.

Ullmark last played Jan. 9, as a lower-body injury kept him out of action. He was well enough to back up Jeremy Swayman on Thursday. Ullmark is 13-5-2 with a 2.75 GAA and a .915 save percentage this season. He will face the Canadiens, who have found the back of the net on 125 occasions, 27th in the league.