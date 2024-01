Ullmark was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, according to Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site, indicating he will protect the home net Saturday against Tampa Bay.

Ullmark has won his past two outings, stopping 57 of 60 shots. In 19 games this season, he has posted a 12-5-2 record with a 2.72 GAA and a .916 save percentage. The Lightning rank eighth in the league with 3.41 goals per contest this campaign.