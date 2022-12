Ullmark is expected to start at home against Colorado on Saturday, according to Matt Porter of The Boston Globe.

Ullmark stopped 28 of 30 shots versus Carolina on Nov. 25 before he left the game because of an upper-body injury. He was able to return for Thursday's game against Tampa Bay and serve as the backup goaltender. Ullmark has a 13-1-1 record with a 2.00 GAA and .935 save percentage in 16 contests this season. Colorado has the seventh-ranked offense with 3.43 goals per game.