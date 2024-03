Ullmark will guard the home goal versus the Oilers on Tuesday, Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe reports.

Ullmark is in a deep skid, going 0-1-4 with a 3.40 GAA and an .874 save percentage over his last five games. He'll have a tall task ahead for bouncing back, as the Oilers have scored 20 goals over the last six games, winning four of them.