Ullmark will protect the home goal versus the Hurricanes on Wednesday, Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe reports.

Ullmark allowed four goals on 21 shots against the Canadiens on Saturday, but he picked up the win in a 9-4 blowout. The 30-year-old has allowed at least three goals in nine of his last 11 outings, though he's gone 7-2-1 in that span.