Ullmark is expected to guard the road net in Wednesday's contest against Florida, per Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic.

Ullmark has won his last two starts while saving 59 of 63 shots (.937 save percentage). He's 6-1-1 with a 2.23 GAA and a .928 save percentage in eight outings overall this year. The Panthers rank 17th offensively with 3.17 goals per game in 2023-24.