Ullmark allowed two goals on 31 shots in a 3-2 overtime win over the Stars on Tuesday.

Ullmark surrendered a goal in each of the first and second periods. He was perfect after that though and won the contest, pushing him up to 27-4-1 with a 1.90 GAA and a .937 save percentage in 34 contests this season. Ullmark set a new career high in wins with his victory Tuesday. His previous best came during the 2021-22 campaign when he posted a 26-10-2 record, 2.45 GAA and .917 save percentage in 41 outings.