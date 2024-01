Ullmark made 26 saves in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Columbus.

A Kent Johnson snipe from the high slot spoiled Ullmark's shutout bid early in the second period, but otherwise the veteran netminder stymied the Blue Jackets. He has just one regulation loss in his last six starts, going 4-1-1 with a 2.79 GAA and .913 save percentage, and Ullmark is showing signs he may be regaining last year's form -- he's allowed two goals or less in back-to-back outings for the first time since mid-November.