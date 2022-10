Ullmark turned aside all 30 shots he faced in Friday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

It was another sharp performance from the 29-year-old netminder, who sports a perfect 6-0-0 record on the season. While this was his first shutout of the campaign, Ullmark has given up one goal or fewer in three of his last four starts, and he carries a dazzling 1.70 GAA and .945 save percentage.