Ullmark stopped all 37 shots he faced in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Sabres.

Ullmark held the fort until Boston's offense found its footing, then the Bruins pulled away with two goals in the second and three more in the third. The win coupled with a Lightning loss keeps Boston in the mix for the third seed in the Atlantic Division with one game to play in the regular season. Ullmark has likely earned the Game 1 start once the playoffs begin after going 26-10-2 with a 2.45 GAA and .917 save percentage in his first year with the Bruins.