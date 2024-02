Ullmark is set to start at home against Vancouver on Thursday, according to Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now.

Ullmark saved 35 of 37 shots in a 6-2 victory over Philadelphia in his last start Jan. 27. He's 15-6-2 with a 2.78 GAA and a .913 save percentage across 24 appearances this season. The Canucks are about as tough an opponent as they come -- Vancouver tops the league offensively this year with 3.78 goals per game.