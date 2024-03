Ullmark is set to start on the road against the Islanders on Saturday, according to Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Ullmark will attempt to end his personal four-game losing streak in which he's allowed 13 goals on 117 shots (.889 save percentage). He's 16-6-6 with a 2.72 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 29 outings this season. The Islanders, who are tied for 21st offensively with 2.95 goals per contest, are a somewhat favorable matchup.