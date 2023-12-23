Ullmark is expected to start in Saturday's road game against Minnesota.
Ullmark has a 10-4-2 record, 2.86 GAA and .912 save percentage in 16 contests this season. Those are okay numbers, but he's been dreadful recently, posting a 3.89 GAA and an .889 save percentage over his last seven outings. To make matters worse, the Wild scored four goals on 30 shots in a 4-3 overtime win against Ullmark in his last start Tuesday, so the 30-year-old goaltender has already had problems when facing Minnesota.
