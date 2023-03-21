Ullmark is expected to be between the home pipes against Ottawa on Tuesday after being the first goalie off, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Ullmark has been playing every other game since late February, splitting the starts with Jeremy Swayman. In his previous six outings, the 29-year-old Ullmark is 5-1-0 with a 2.47 GAA and looks poised to take home the Vezina Trophy. While the duo may be dividing the starts, there should be little doubt that Ullmark will be the starter once the postseason kicks off.