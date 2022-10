Ullmark made 24 saves in Saturdays' 4-3 overtime win over the Wild.

The 29-year-old goalie improved his record to 4-0-0 to begin the season, although Ullmark had to work for this win after letting a 3-1 lead slip through his fingers over the final 30 minutes of regulation. Through five appearances, Ullmark has a sharp 2.23 GAA and .929 save percentage, and at the moment he appears to be the preferred option in net for coach Jim Montgomery.