Ullmark turned aside 18 of 19 shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime victory over Montreal.

Ullmark wasn't particularly busy Thursday, but he was sharp, holding the Canadiens to a lone Nick Suzuki tally in the first period as the Bruins eventually pulled out the win in overtime. The 30-year-old Ullmark has been sharp of late, allowing just four goals on 84 shots over his last three outings. He's now 18-7-7 with a .912 save percentage and 2.66 GAA while sharing the crease with Jeremy Swayman this season.