Ullmark made 32 saves in a 3-1 loss to the Sabres on Thursday.

John-Jason Peterka beat Ullmark clean top corner from behind the the left circle early in the second period to open the scoring. And Ullmark had no chance on Tage Thompson's rocket one-timer from the high slot late in the second that made it 2-0. Victor Olofsson completed a 2-on-1 rush at 11:16 of the third to push the score to 3-1. Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman are in a straight platoon and both look good, although the latter has a bit of a statistical edge. Still, they both play behind one of the NHL's best teams, and that means that Ullmark remains an auto-start whenever he's in the blue paint.