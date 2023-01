Ullmark will face the Penguins during Monday's Winter Classic at Fenway Park, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Ullmark improved to 20-1-1 with his third straight win Wednesday against the Devils. The 29-year-old is now sporting a terrific 1.90 GAA and .938 save percentage on the year. He coughed up five goals against the Penguins on Nov. 1 but still escaped with a victory in that matchup.