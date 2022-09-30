site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Bruins' Linus Ullmark: Starting against Philadelphia
RotoWire Staff
Ullmark will play the entirety of Saturday afternoon's preseason game versus the Flyers, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports.
Ullmark will be making his preseason debut Saturday. He'll likely once again be in a timeshare with Jeremy Swayman this year.
