Ullmark will guard the home cage during Sunday's matchup with the Sharks, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Ullmark was razor sharp in his season debut Friday against the Sabres, stopping 35 of 36 shots en route to a 4-1 win. The 28-year-old backstop will try to pick up a second straight win in a home matchup with a San Jose squad that's off to a surprising 4-0-0 start.