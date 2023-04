Ullmark will defend the road crease in Game 6 versus Florida on Friday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Ullmark struggled Wednesday in Game 5, giving up four goals on 25 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss. Ullmark has started every game in the series and has allowed 14 goals on 146 shots. He has been ordinary against the Panthers -- after a splendid 2022-23 campaign -- gonig 40-6-1 with a sparkling 1.89 GAA and .938 save percentage.