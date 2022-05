Ullmark will get the starting nod in Carolina on Monday, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports.

After spending the first six years of his NHL career with the Sabres, Ullmark will make his postseason debut Monday. The 28-year-old posted a 2.45 GAA and a .917 save percentage alongside a 26-10-2 record in his first campaign with the Bruins. He went 0-1-0 with an unsightly .877 save percentage in two appearances against the Hurricanes during the regular season.